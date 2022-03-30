NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least two people were charged Tuesday night after a storage unit in an area north of downtown Nashville was reportedly ransacked.

According to a warrant, on Feb. 28, police were called to Mini Storage Depot located on Brick Church Pike after the victim was called by the manager who said their unit did not have a lock on it. Officers said the unit appeared to be ransacked with over $150,000 worth of property missing, including comic books, bourbon and a bicycle.

Officials said surveillance video showed Amy Acosta, 36, and Brandon Cannon, 40, leaving the storage building with the victim’s items. The warrant said door keypad entry logs showed Acosta used her code to enter the building at the time the footage was captured.

Further investigation led officers to Rick’s Comic City located on Old Lebanon Road, where employees said Cannon made multiple sales to them recently, including specific comic book issues that were reported stolen by the victim.

Both Cannon and Acosta were taken into custody and charged with felony burglary Tuesday night.