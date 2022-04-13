NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A nursing student accused of preying on sick people in Nashville and Sumner County hospitals is facing more charges as more victims come forward.

A 59-year-old woman recovering from colon cancer saw News 2’s report Tuesday and immediately called the police to report a similar incident with a Nashville nursing student, Kerwenlie Paul, 22.

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with colon cancer and needed surgery pretty quickly,” the woman said.

In October 2021, the cancer patient spent 30 days in a Nashville hospital.

“I went through a routine surgery, which ran into terrible complications and ended up extremely ill,” the woman said. “I had a nursing student assigned to me.”

According to the patient, that nursing student was Kerwenlie Paul, who came to her hospital room multiple times.

The woman said, thinking back on it now, the 22-year-old gave her a strange vibe.

“She would not look at me ever. I found that to be a little disturbing,” the woman said.

According to the patient, about the time she was discharged from the hospital, she began receiving charges on her credit card for more than $4,500 dollars.

“I’m in my hospital bed very very ill, and she’s out getting her nails done,” the woman alleged.

The woman gave News 2 a rundown of some of the charges on her card.

“Eyelashes, eyelash extensions, she had her nails done. There was a very large charge at a jewelry store in the Rivergate area. There was Best Buy — lots of charges at best buy — and Kroger,” she said.

According to the cancer patient, one of the charges is to Uber Eats which asks for identification.

“And then what did her in, she ordered something from Uber Eats and had to provide an email address, and her email address was KerwenliePaul@yahoo.com,” the woman said.

The woman said the entire episode has been very troubling.

“I was horrified. I mean, I am very sick at that time,” she recalled. “I thought, ‘Wow, wow.’ You were taking care of me, and stealing right out from under me.”

And if she could speak to Paul, what would she say?

“Girl, if you needed a few dollars, I’d have given you some money. You are in the wrong profession. find something else to do.”

According to Metro police, Paul was arrested on April 9 by MNPD and the Goodlettsville Police Department, charged with identity theft and theft of property.

Hendersonville police charged Paul with the financial exploitation of an elderly person.

If you feel like you’ve also been a victim, call the Hendersonville police department.