NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly eight months after he reportedly shot a man inside a Nashville apartment where he had previously been a tenant, one of the city’s “Most Wanted” fugitives is back behind bars.

Perry Reed, 23, was taken into custody out of state on Monday, Nov. 6, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. He had been featured on the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list multiple times since June 28 after a grand jury returned an indictment charging him with premeditated first-degree murder.

According to police, the charge is related to the April 16 murder of 20-year-old Keylando Powers inside an apartment at 309 Callywood Court. Investigators said the leaseholder had been allowing Powers to temporarily stay in a unit at the complex, where Reed had lived until a few months before the shooting.

On the afternoon of April 16, authorities said Reed stopped by the apartment and started up a “casual conversation” with Powers. They continued talking for a few minutes before Reed suddenly pulled out a pistol and shot Powers, police reported.

After the shooting, officials said Reed fled the apartment and abandoned his Chevrolet Malibu at the I-24 Murfreesboro Pike exit after he reportedly drove around construction barrels blocking the ramp and ran off the road.

He then walked to the lobby of Lane Motor Museum on Murfreesboro Pike, where staff reported seeing a man who appeared to be in distress and who would not answer their questions. An ambulance was called, and police said Reed was taken to Centennial Medical Center to be evaluated.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the shooting led the police department to issue a BOLO for Reed. Detectives later learned he was at the hospital and Reed was taken to MNPD headquarters for questioning. However, police said he refused to be interviewed.

Investigators had been searching for Reed for several months following the indictment before he was taken back into custody this week. He is among at least 77 “Most Wanted” fugitives who have been arrested within the past year.

The list is typically reserved for people who police consider to be some of the city’s “most violent” offenders. Since Oct. 19, 2022, just over 70% of people on the list have been taken into custody. Officials largely attribute the arrest rate to tips received from the public.