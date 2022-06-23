NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Thursday, it was announced that the Monster Jam World Finals will be coming to Nashville next year on July 1, 2023.

Courtesy of Feld Entertainment

In addition, this Saturday evening, the traditional Monster Jam truck event returns to Nashville and Nissan Stadium for the first time in three years.

Next year’s Monster Jam World Finals will be a big event for the Music City. The last World Finals in Orlando, Florida drew 40,000 people to the event.

Courtesy Feld Entertainment

“This is the World Finals,” exclaimed Jim Shulman, Nashville Vice-Mayor. “That’s a big deal for Nashville. Whenever we get a world finals of anything. Yeah, we’re so glad that they’re coming.”

The monster truck “Grave Digger” was a major part of the history of monster truck competition. Ryan Anderson is a second-generation Monster Jam competitor.

“My dad was the crazy old guy that created Grave Digger 40 years ago,” Anderson said. “He didn’t create me until 32 years ago, so I was born into this. Now, I’ve got my own truck called ‘Sonuva Digger’ and my entire family competes. My older brother, my younger, and even my younger sister, they all drive Grave Diggers. We’re all wild, we’re a big team, we’re all family, and we have a blast doing it.”

And Ryan can’t wait until the World Finals come to Nashville next year.

“For us to bring our biggest event to Nashville of the world right here to Nashville, I couldn’t think of a better place,” exclaimed Anderson. “My ideas are just swirling in my head. I want this truck on Broadway. I want to do all the crazy stuff.”

This Saturday’s Monster Jam event starts at 7 p.m. at Nissan Stadium, and tickets for next year’s World Finals go on sale on September 13 for Monster Jam insiders registered on monsterjam.com and on September 20 to the general public.

For information on this Saturday’s Monster Jam event CLICK HERE.

For information on next year’s Monster Jam World Finals CLICK HERE.