NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You can now take a journey through Nashville without leaving your home!

Monopoly: Nashville Edition (Nashville’s version?) is officially out!

Players will have the opportunity to purchase iconic landmarks in Music City, like the Batman Building (the most expensive property on the board), the Grand Ole Opry, and Ryman Auditorium.

Some other properties featured on the board include:

Cheekwood

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Music Row

Goo Goo Cluster

Pancake Pantry

Nashville Zoo

The Parthenon

Tennessee State Capitol

Brooke Gorman, Sales Executive with Top Trumps, who produces the city-specific editions of the games with Hasbro, told News 2 back in January she was excited for the new version, as it was one of the first projects she pitched with Top Trumps.

“This is so exciting for me, because I’ve been in love with Nashville ever since I was little,” she said. “There’s just so much history. I’m just so excited to be working on this city edition of Monopoly.”

The board game is being sold on Amazon and the Top Trumps USA website.