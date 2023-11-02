NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As too many families know, a small pill has an enormous impact. This year, law enforcement is pushing hard to end overdose deaths by cutting off the dealers and putting them behind bars.

The size, colors, or shape often doesn’t matter. Instead, it’s what’s secretly inside of them that could be deadly.

“Tre…Tre was joy. He brought laughter to everybody whether you knew him or not, and the person that killed my baby, they stole my joy,” said Angela Covington James.

Four years ago, James found her son upstairs in his bedroom. At the time, he had taken two pain pills, or so he thought.

“Having to watch the ME’s carry my baby out in a body bag after I did try CPR, but the doctors, they said no matter how much I tried, it wouldn’t have helped anyway because he was long gone by the time I got to him,” explained James.

At the time, no one knew Tre had taken two pills full of fentanyl.

“That dollar is more important than a person’s life to them,” she said.

Now, she’s hoping for closure, something she is reminded of through her granddaughter.

“This is Justice James,” she said holding her granddaughter. “The irony of her name is what we all want, the ones that have lost a family member due to this fentanyl; we want the people who distribute it to be held accountable and we just simply want what her shirt says…justice.”

Over the past five years, fentanyl overdose deaths have increased specifically in Davidson County each year, progressing upward.

Metro authorities are going after the distributors and last year announced the arrests of four people, all linked to overdose deaths throughout the city.

This year already, the number of arrests being made has increased.