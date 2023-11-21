NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 sat down with the mother of a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in Hermitage on Sunday morning.

Anthoney Jayden Barksdale’s family said a suspect chased him into an Oakwell Farms Lane apartment building while shooting at him.

The whole thing was captured on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police said there has been no public identification of the suspect who appears to be wearing a mask in the video.

Emily Flippo, Jayden’s mother, flipped through a photo book. “This is the biggest smile on my baby’s face I love it, I love it so much,” Flippo said.

It’s how she said she wants to remember her oldest son.

“Jayden grew up being, I guess, the man of the house,” Flippo said.

He was one of eight siblings and a proud father to a 2-year-old daughter.

Flippo said her entire world flipped upside down on Sunday morning. “It was on speaker phone, and I got the call in front of my kids, in front of everyone.”

She was told that her son had been chased into an apartment building by a masked suspect with a gun. A neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera captured the moment the suspect fired multiple shots before running off.

“We know who you are, we all know who you are. You took away my son,” Flippo said.

Until someone is arrested, Flippo said she will keep fighting, even with a broken heart.

“I know that there are so many mothers and fathers that have been through this and I don’t know how they survived it, feels like I was murdered right along with my son.”

A 35-year-old woman also sustained non-critical injuries in the shooting and has since been released from the hospital.

If you would like to help out Jayden’s family financially, a GoFundMe can be found here.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.