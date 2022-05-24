NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation has been opened after a house fire was reported early Tuesday morning in South Nashville after police said a flammable object was thrown at the home.

According to Metro police, it happened along Fain Steet at 2:24 in the morning. Officials said a male suspect got into an argument with a neighbor, then threw a flammable object at the home.

The object then reportedly started the fire. Authorities said the fire has since been extinguished.

No other information was immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.