NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thursday was another busy day for health med tech Richard Felts and nurse practitioner Jennifer Dubois.

Together the two have over 40 years of healthcare experience.

“A friend of mine introduced me to DispatchHealth,” said Dubois.

Dubois decided to move out of working in an emergency room to a more mobile setting three months ago.

“My first thought actually was how comfortable would I be going into a patient’s home,” she said. “I had never done anything like that before.”

Every day, Dubois and Felts pack up their gear and hit the road to serve patients.

“We can see just about anything that you would want to go to an emergency room or urgent care for that’s not life or limb-threatening,” said Dubois.

The flu is running rampant across Tennessee, filling up hospitals and urgent care clinics, and now keeping Dubois and Felts busy.

“I would say the majority of all of our days now are with flu-like symptom illnesses requesting to be seen,” said Dubois.

Their employer, DispatchHealth, is a care clinic that’s mobile. People contact their call center, and then, medical staff head out to provide services to patients inside their homes.

DispatchHealth says 80% of their calls are related to the flu, RSV and COVID, but Dubois says this service is something patients say they appreciate.

“They don’t want to go to the urgent care or ER and spend hours sitting in the waiting room before they can be seen,” she said.

This unique service, combined with heavy flu cases, is something Dubois knows will keep them busy and on the move as we move into the new year.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick since Thanksgiving, and definitely, I’m sure we’ll see one after Christmas as well,” she said.

Dubois says they typically see an average of seven people per day and provide services to people all around the greater Nashville area.