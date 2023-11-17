NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Schools reported Friday an elementary school in Goodlettsville will again temporarily relocate all school operations due to more methane gas leaking into the building.

According to a release, the district was advised to relocate students from Old Center Elementary to the former Gra-Mar Middle School site at 575 Joyce Lane.

This issue was reported Friday morning. Students in portable buildings were safely relocated inside the main school building.

In September, Old Center Elementary students were relocated to Goodlettsville Elementary due to a methane gas pocket opening during drilling for geothermal wells for a new addition at Old Center.

Gra-Mar Middle School previously served as the temporary location for Goodlettsville Elementary students while their new facility was under construction, according to the district.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Parents who normally pick up or drop off their students at Old Center should do so at the same time at the Gra-Mar location. MNPS will continue to provide bus transportation as usual for students who ride the bus.

MNPS is expected to assess the situation over the weekend.