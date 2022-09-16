NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the past week, Metro Nashville Public Schools has had five threats made toward their schools, leading to four student arrests.

The schools involved are Hillwood High School, Stratford High School, Maplewood High School, Thurgood Marshall Middle School and Oliver Middle School.

Four of the threats were made online through social media, which was investigated through Metro Police’s Specialized Investigations detectives.

“Things that they say through social media platforms are taken very seriously,” Metro Police spokesperson Brooke Reese said.

MNPS Director of School Dr. Adrienne Battle sent out this district wide statement:

MNPS Families, Over the course of this week, there have been several social media posts or rumors about possible school shootings. All of them have been determined to be not credible or hoaxes; however, they can be incredibly disruptive to the school environment. These types of social media posts have caused disruption in school districts across the country. It is important for you to talk with your kids about the serious consequences for posting or sharing threats online. Four students have been arrested and charged in connection with social media posts this week at different schools throughout the district, and they are facing serious disciplinary consequences at the school level for participating in this type of activity. We also ask that parents not repost or share threatening social media posts online, but rather send them to the school and/or police department to investigate. It may seem like harmless fun or a way to get out of school for the day, but it is a very serious matter and can be traumatic for students, parents, and faculty alike who are worried about a real threat to their safety. It can result in lost instructional time that is essential to ensure students can remain on track for success this year and throughout their careers at MNPS. Both Metro Schools and the Metro Police Department take all threats seriously and investigate them as if they are real to ensure the safety of students and staff. Thank you for your support in creating and sustaining a positive and safe learning environment for all.

Dr. Adrienne Battle- Director of Schools

Both Metro Police and Metro Schools encourage anyone who knows of a school threat to report it immediately.