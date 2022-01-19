NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In an effort to help protect students and staff, Metro Nashville Public Schools has purchased one million dollars of KN95 masks. They are expected to arrive by the end of the week or the beginning of next week.

Right now, the MNPS and several other Middle Tennessee school districts are experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In the past week, the MNPS has recorded more than 2,000 students and staff who are either in quarantine or have confirmed cases.

“We have seen a rise in cases and encourage students and staff to wear masks and get vaccinated,” MNPS Executive Officer of Communications Sean Braisted said. “Our teachers love their jobs and continue to encourage mitigation measures among students.”

Some parents News 2 spoke with are very concerned with the rise in cases and question whether to send their child to school.

They support the district’s protocols but believe more can be done for students with health concerns.

“My daughter has severe asthma and is scared to go to school,” Ashley Zavala said. “I want the schools to separate students with health concerns to make it safer.”

According to MNPS, the district is following the Tennessee State Board of Education’s guidance and is continuing to enforce mitigation methods.

To learn more about MNPS COVID-19 protocols please CLICK HERE.