NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- A Nashville mother is demanding justice after she says a student pulled a gun on her 15-year-old son when he got off the school bus.

“You could hear the fear in his voice, he was shaken. He came home, and he collapsed on the floor as soon as he walked in the door,” said the victim’s mother. She did not want to be identified out of fear of retaliation but said she has been fighting to keep her son safe for more than a month.

The mother claims she received a phone call on Nov. 1 from her son after he ran from the alleged gunmen.

“When I got the call, he told me he had got off the bus and a boy ran up to him, that he knew from school, that had been suspended, and he pulled a gun on him and told him to empty his pockets,” she explained. “He came up behind him, and he tapped him on the shoulder, told him to empty his pockets, and he had a gun. My child very well could have been dead that day.”

The mother claims the alleged gunman was another student. Now, she is asking for disciplinary action to be taken, especially since the two students have class together.

She explained her son is now at risk of something happening again while in the classroom.

“I don’t understand why it’s so hard to accommodate that causes no problems by simply changing another child’s schedule so that way they’re not sitting in the same classroom. I mean, that’s really all he is asking for because that’s all he’s really asked for because he knows that expelling the child is not going to happen,” she said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department and the Metro School District are working together to get to the bottom of the incident. Metro police told News 2 they are investigating the incident as an attempted robbery, but no charges have been filed.

Below is the full statement from Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools on the issue: