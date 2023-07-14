NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) will host a recruitment fair Friday to hire more workers ahead of the new school year.

The district is looking for licensed educators, new graduates, permit-eligible teachers, school counselors, and psychologists. Some of the departments include transportation, nutrition, security, maintenance, and classroom associate, which is a new role for the school district.

“The classroom associate is a new position by the district. We still have the day to day substitute. So that is not going away. But the national trend and best practices would be for students to have one person who’s stable, who is in the classroom on a daily basis to help facilitate instruction,” said MNPS Director of Talent Acquisition, Attorney Brigitte Tubbs-Jones, PHR, SHRM-CP.

According to MNPS, the classroom associate position starts at $18.80 an hour plus benefits. They provide short- or long-term classroom coverage, tutor students, and perform additional duties throughout the school year.

“We’re moving away from the day to day sub model in hopes that we can get more stability for the students. This model is not going away but we are moving towards making sure our students have continuity and instruction, said Tubbs-Jones.

Right now, MNPS is looking to fill roughly 400 teaching positions, especially exceptional education, math and science roles.

“We also need pre-K teachers,” she said, adding MNPS had the highest paid teachers in the state. “We’re seeing a shortage there that we hadn’t seen before. And so we need teachers from all grades and content areas.”

They also need a lot of cafeteria workers, cashiers, managers, and school safety ambassadors.

In an update to the bus driver shortage, the district said increasing pay, boosting attendance bonuses, and other steps have made it easier for MNPS to retain and recruit bus drivers. They hired 49 drivers last year, but more are needed.

“We still have about 50 to 60 vacancies that we would like to feel to cut down on bus drivers having to do double routes and things like that. So we are paying $23.14 per hour, which is an excellent rate,” she said. “You don’t have to have a CDL. We will train you. Come to us with a heart for service, a passion for children, and we will train you.”

The hiring fair will be held at Millennium Maxwell House hotel at 2025 Rosa L. Parks Blvd from 3 p.m. to 6 pm. on Friday, July 14. People can register online at mnps.org or you can just show up with your resume in hand.