NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Schools is using federal money to make lunch free for all students. Parents who spoke to News 2 about the decision are applauding it.

“I am in support of this, because all kids need to be able to have free lunch,” Metro Schools parent Christina Everett says.

Everett has one child currently in elementary school and another child on his way in a few years. She told News 2 that, even though school lunch is not expensive, it’s still good to save money.

According to Metro Schools, kindergarten through eighth-grade students are charged $2.75 for lunch, and high school students pay $3. This averages to a cost savings of $500 for parents this school year.

“Removing the stress of being responsible for getting a healthy meal and paying for a healthy meal daily is a huge relief for a lot of parents,” Metro Schools parent Mariah Minnions said.

Minnions is excited for her son to enter kindergaden this year. She said she can’t wait for him to start class and says she knows how important a healthy meal is for kids.

Metro Nashville returns to school Aug. 10.