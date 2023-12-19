NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They are the Metro Nashville Police Department’s eyes in the sky. This year, the police department’s Aviation Unit helped officers make hundreds of arrests.

The latest came on Monday when Metro police arrested 24-year-old Jakob Ethridge. MNPD’s Aviation Unit was able to follow a stolen Dodge Charger into a neighborhood after police said he drove up to 170 mph, before getting out and running away.

Ethridge is now facing multiple charges after detectives reportedly recovered drugs, a pistol, and a semi-automatic pistol with no serial numbers.

“The big advantage there is we can slow things down. We don’t have to chase cars with blue lights and sirens anymore, which is a great risk to public safety,” said Sgt. Henry Particelli with the MNPD Aviation Division during an interview with News 2 in May.

It’s old fashion police work from a different viewpoint.

“We’re going to see things that patrol cars on the ground can’t see,” Particelli said. “We have a great advantage, one that we really didn’t have for years, and we are just now scratching the surface.”

On Monday, Metro police released data from the Aviation Unit, saying their helicopter was involved in 1,398 calls for service, leading to 865 arrests, and the recovery of 324 stolen/carjacked vehicles.