NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Police have issued a statement regarding potential abortion investigations.

According to Don Aaron, Metro Public Affairs Director, Metro Police said there are “other entities in government” who are better equipped to deal with abortion investigations.

“We are not abortion police,” the statement reads. “We are focused on safety and quality of life in our city through community engagement, precision policing and organizational excellence. There are other entities in government, particularly at the state level, that are more equipped to address issues such as this.”

The statement comes as a Metro Council member Delishia Porterfield and multiple other council members filed a resolution asking Metro Police to make abortion investigations a low priority.

Porterfield and other council members spoke on the resolution Tuesday night, acknowledging while they could not change the minds of the state legislature, the resolution sent a signal to the employees and residents of Metro Nashville Davidson County that they stood with them.

The vote passed unanimously in the Metro Council with one abstention from Councilman Robert Nash (District 27).