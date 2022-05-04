NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville police officers responding to a shots fired call on Tuesday said they ended up finding a wanted woman.

According to police, while officers spoke with a witness of the shots fired call, Amanda Smart identified herself. Authorities then ran her information and reportedly learned Smart had three warrants out for her arrest for failure to be booked.

Police documents said officers then followed Smart into her room to get her belongings and she led them to multiple crack pipes, as well as a baggie full of small white pills believed to be oxycodone.

Smart was then booked, but the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said they found a crackpipe hidden in her. She is now faced with six different charges.