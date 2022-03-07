NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department will host a community briefing this week about upgraded tasers coming to the department this spring.

MNPD anticipates transitioning to using “Taser 7” devices between April and the first of June. The department has ordered 1,400 Taser 7s.

On Thursday, a meeting will be held to discuss advances in taser technology and the older devices the Taser 7 will replace. The meeting will be held in room 105 in the Music City Center at 5:30 p.m. A representative from Axon, the manufacturer of Tasers, will be present.

According to MNPD, Taser 7 models have significant differences from the older devices they will replace. The department said they will replace devices that have reached the end of their life or are close to reaching the end of their life.

The department said new Taser models feature improvements that will allow for increased opportunity to deescalate “dynamic or violent” situations.

Free parking will be offered in section P1 of the Music City Center garage. Attendees should tell the parking attendant they are attending the MNPD event.