NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In 2023, Metro Nashville Police investigated more than 100 homicides. Police said guns stolen from cars are a standard tool used in these types of crimes.

“Whenever you are dealing with weapons, you are dealing with drugs, and then there are also people that are affiliated with gangs and, you know, it could be initiation process,” said Capt. Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Metro police said 1,203 weapons were stolen from vehicles last year. Now, police are encouraging everyone to secure their guns.

“As they go through the neighborhood and they check a door handle and it’s open, what they are looking for is guns because that is the business,” Moore said.

The sponsor of a new bill hopes to toughen the consequences for people who give criminals easy access to a gun.

“When people are willy nilly leaving their guns in their car unsecured, you are asking for trouble,” State Rep. Caleb Hemmer (D-Nashville) said. “And a lot of times, people are finding it and getting their car broken into.”

The bill would require gun owners to store firearms and ammunition out of sight and in a locked box when not in their vehicle or boat. If the weapon is not stored properly, you could be required to take a gun safety training class.

“I know some people would like to go further with penalties,” Hemmer said. “We are trying to do what we think we can get past here. We have a very conservative state.”

Republican State Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) said bills like this one restrain upstanding gun owners.

“We don’t need to be imposing restrictions on the rights of law-abiding citizens,” Johnson said. “We do need to be cracking down on those committing the crimes.”

On Thursday, Gov. Bill Lee said he would not comment on specific bills, but he did say he wouldn’t be surprised to see this bill addressed in session.

“As a result of the special session, there were a lot of public safety pieces of legislation that were brought forth including that, and I suspect we will see them again,” Lee said.