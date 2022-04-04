NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old was charged after police said he filed a false report after he attacked a pedestrian that was nearly hit in South Nashville.

Officers responded to an alleged assault at 1300 Antioch Pike. Desean Denis told police he was asleep in his friend’s car and was attacked by two men who pistol-whipped him. However, officials said witnesses and video footage told a different story.

Metro police said the driver of the vehicle Denis was in, nearly hit a family walking in a Sam’s Club parking lot, then words were exchanged. Police say that’s when Denis was seen getting out of the vehicle and then began to attack the pedestrians.

Denis was then reportedly hit with a pistol and taken to the Southern Hills Hospital.

Police said Denis resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody, and released hours after he made bond.