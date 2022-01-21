NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a 16-year-old accused of leaving two women with facial injuries during robberies over a two-day span.

According to Metro Police, Jamel Brown was taken into custody Thursday and charged with two counts of especially aggravated robbery.

Brown is accused of approaching a 38-year-old woman on Gartland Avenue Wednesday afternoon. He reportedly asked the woman to use her cell phone before striking her in the face and driving off in her 2019 Jeep Wrangler. The victim was taken to St. Thomas Midtown Hospital with serious facial injuries.

On Thursday, Brown is accused of approaching a 64-year-old woman in the parking lot of the Salvation Army on Dickerson Pike. He allegedly asked the woman for money and directions. When she refused, Brown allegedly pulled her out of her car and struck her in the face. Brown drove off in a gray Jeep and the woman sustained serious facial injuries.

Shortly after Thursday’s incident, detectives spotted the Jeep on Buena Vista Pike. After a brief pursuit and with the help of a THP helicopter, Brown and two females were taken into custody on Chester Avenue.

Detectives found a rock inside of a sock in the vehicle that is believed to have been used to hit the two victims.

The females, ages 14 and 16, were charged with joyriding.