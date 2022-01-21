NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old man was taken into custody early Friday morning and is now faced with more than two dozen counts of credit card fraud and identity theft charges.

According to a warrant, on Dec. 8, the victim parked her car at the Shelby Bottoms Nature Center and Greenway, and when she came back, the rear window was broken and her purse was gone. Within 45 minutes, police said she received calls from credit card companies saying her cards had been used at several different locations.

From a South Nashville Walmart to a Germantown Kroger, even Chick-fil-A — police said, Emmanuel Easley, 26, charged the victim’s credit cards 12 times. In total, the warrant said he spent nearly $7,000.

Officials said surveillance video from the businesses helped lead detectives to name Easley as a suspect. He was arrested and charged Friday morning.

Easley was also charged with two counts of vehicular burglary.