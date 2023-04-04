NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No one was hurt after shots rang out following a police chase in Davidson County Tuesday afternoon.

Metro police say detectives were attempting to stop a Chevrolet Tahoe that was being investigated for illegal drug activity when the vehicle sped away.

The Tahoe then crashed in the 3500 block of Dickerson Pike. As officers approached the vehicle, police say the driver — identified as 45-year-old Demond Buchanan — began shooting at them from the driver’s seat.

Buchanon reportedly unloaded an entire magazine from his pistol at the officers. Several bullet holes could be seen in the back windshield of a Metro vehicle.

Bodycam video shows three officers returning fire.

No one was hurt in the shootout.

Buchanan, who was wanted on 13 outstanding warrants, was taken into custody at the scene.

Police say three aggravated assault warrants, in addition to more drug-related charges, are expected.