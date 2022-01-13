NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was arrested for drugs after he was pulled over Wednesday night in an area east of downtown Nashville.

According to a warrant, police were on Donelson Pike and Allen Road when they saw a vehicle driving without its headlights on. A traffic stop was initiated at Waxhaw Drive and Lakeland Drive.

The driver, Ariel Medina, 27, was then asked to exit the vehicle, which authorities said he complied. However, as he exited the car, the warrant said Medina attempted to hide a small baggie of fentanyl behind his back.

During a search of the vehicle, officers said two baggies of methamphetamine, weighing more than 300 grams, were found under the driver’s seat.

Media was charged with possession with intent to sell. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.