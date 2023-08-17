NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 2-year-old girl is still in the hospital after being shot in the chest in a Bordeaux home Tuesday. Investigators said her father was home at the time of the shooting on Mayor Lane, and at last check, the toddler is in critical condition, but she’s expected to survive.

The incident comes at a time where Metro police are continuing their push for safer gun storage while stressing the importance of training.

“A lot of it has to do with training folks up, educating folks on how to safely handle and secure firearms. If you don’t have the proper training, anyone could make a mistake with a firearm, and so it’s critical,” said Cmdr. Anthony McClain of the MNPD’s North Precinct.

A bill addressing the issue has already been filed ahead of special session.

Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland) recently introduced a bill aimed at tackling the issue. The bill includes providing free firearm locks to Tennessee residents, requiring state approved safety courses that include lessons on safe firearm storage, and eliminating sales tax on gun safes and firearm safety devices.

There is no decision from the District Attorney’s office yet on if there will be any charges issued in Tuesday’s shooting.

The incident comes on the heels of a new child fatality report by the Tennessee Department of Health this week that shows child firearm deaths in Tennessee are 36.4% higher than the national average.