NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man accused of stealing from a law office and two public schools.

According to police, 36-year-old Michael Thornton was first accused of stealing cash and jewelry from a law office on Nashboro Boulevard at the end of June. He returned on July 1 and tried to get in through the same door, but was unsuccessful.

Thornton also is believed to have rummaged through offices at Wright Middle School and Glencliff High School on Oct. 17. Although school staff at Glencliff High School did not report anything being stolen, Weight Middle staff said gift cards and a laptop were taken.

Thornton is also believed to be responsible for burglaries at various locations over the last few months.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.