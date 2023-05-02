NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing man last seen at a North Nashville bar back in March.

According to police, 73-year-old John Chandler was last seen at Larry’s Bar, located in the 1200 block of Brick Church Pike, on March 24. Chandler’s step-daughter reported him missing on March 31 and said she last spoke with him on March 13.

John Chandler (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The step-daughter said she and Chandler would go weeks without speaking, but he would answer when she would call. However, her recent calls have gone straight to voicemail, according to investigators.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and detectives have worked to receive and review phone and bank records.

Chandler is 5’5″ and weighs 150 pounds. Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.