**WARNING: The body camera footage contains content viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have released the body camera footage from Det. Donovan Coble, the officer injured after being shot by a man in Donelson Thursday afternoon.

Coble and his partner responded to the 500 block of Donelson Pike just before 3 p.m. after they received a report of an armed man breaking into vehicles at The Parking Spot near Nashville International Airport.

In the body camera video, you can see Coble and his partner chase after the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Delama Casimir, after they ordered him to show them his hands. Casimir then ran from the officers and hoped over a wooden fence.

The officers followed Casimir, chasing him into what appeared to be the backyard of a home. Casimir then ran into a brush pile behind the home and exchanged gunfire with the officers.

Coble was hit in the side and appeared to stumble to the ground briefly before getting up and running to a responding officer’s SUV, getting in, and being driven away from the scene. Coble was also heard radioing dispatch saying that he was shot in the ribs.

He is currently listed in critical-stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Metro Police tweeted their SWAT team found Casimir in a brush pile behind a home on Upshaw Drive at around 3:30 p.m. and said he was injured “in an exchange of gunfire.”

Casimir was also taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and has since died from his injuries, according to police.