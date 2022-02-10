NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department will be patrolling I-24 on Friday and Saturday looking specifically for aggressive drivers.

The goal is to prevent road rage incidents on I-24, particularly the stretch between I-440 and the Rutherford County line.

Aggressive Driving Unit officers working on that portion of I-24 Wednesday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. made a total of 53 vehicle stops, including 29 for speeding, four for reckless driving, five for violation of the Hands-Free Law, two for violation of the Move Over Law and 13 other violations.

Traffic Lt. Michael Gilliland and South Precinct Commander Keith Stephens say when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020 roadways opened up and erratic driving increased.

“Now that people are back to work we haven’t slowed down. People are being aggressive,” Cdr. Stephens said.

Last week, Metro police officers also responded to a roadway shooting on I-24 near Old Hickory Boulevard. At least five bullets hit the side of Ashley Evans’ car, striking her and her 12-year-old daughter.

“For no apparent reason her car was shot and she was struck, her daughter was struck, and this is what we don’t want anyone to have to go through,” Cdr. Stephens said.

Metro police are urging you to drive carefully and remain calm if you see other cars doing something dangerous.

“We ask people, we really beg people to not engage in aggressive driving. Do not engage with people that’s doing the aggressive driving. You don’t need to make hand gestures, honk your horn, tailgate, brake check. You need to just slow down, report the license plate, and call the police,” Cdr. Stephens said.

According to a press release from Metro police, extra duty officers will supplement the efforts of the four members of the Aggressive Driving Unit on Friday and Saturday.

The additional Saturday coverage will begin in the afternoon and extend later into the evening. MNPD Aviation will assist when not otherwise needed to support robbery or other criminal investigative efforts.