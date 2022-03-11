NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three suspects were taken into custody early Friday morning after police said they broke into an officer’s patrol car and stole several firearms.

On Wednesday around 2:30 a.m., a warrant said multiple cars were burglarized by four suspects in the Pennington Bend area, including a Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) vehicle, and it was captured on surveillance video. MNPD later identified the suspects as Dontavous Griggs, 20, Michael Graham, 19, Marlow Blackman, 20, and David Harney, 19.

Hours later, around 4 p.m., police said they located the description of another suspect car used in multiple vehicle thefts on Lafayette Street near Interstate 40. That’s when MNPD arrested Griggs and three other suspects.

Dontavous Griggs (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

The following day, Thursday around 4:30 p.m., MNPD said Graham was seen going live on a social media post with the stolen officer’s rifle in plain view, with Blackman and Harney inside the vehicle. Officials said the suspects were then seen leaving Marlow’s residence on Cato Ridge Drive, and detectives followed the vehicle to the Germantown Kroger located at 800 Monroe Street.

While the suspects were being detained, officers said they smelled marijuana and found 14 grams inside their vehicle. MNPD then returned to Marlow’s home and conducted a search, where MNPD reportedly found five firearms hidden, three of which were reported stolen.