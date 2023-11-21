NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There has been a more than 500% increase in Kia and Hyundai car thefts this year compared to last, according to data from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Latondress Auto World repair shop owner Jeff Latondress said in the past few months, his shop has received a lot of calls from Kia and Hyundai owners about break-ins.

“I would say within the last couple of months it’s starting to surface,” Latondress said. “When the glass guy came in to help me put the window in this lady’s car, he had done four that day.”

According to MNPD data in 2022, 159 Kias and 122 Hyundais were stolen. So far this year, 999 Kias and 797 Hyundais were stolen, which is a 528% increase in Kia thefts and a 553% increase in Hyundai thefts.

“I’m getting more and more; everybody that owns a Kia or Hyundai now talks about it,” Latondress said.

According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, the increase in thefts comes after a viral TikTok highlighted the lack of an anti-theft protection device.

Latondress’ team member was able to turn on a Hyundai in about two minutes with just a screw driver.

“If you know what they’re…you’re doing, obviously it’s very simple. If you don’t and you’re a rookie, then you do a lot more damage,” he said.

He said the cost to repair the broken window and destroyed steering wheel from a bad or failed break-in can cost customers anywhere from $400 to $1,500.

Therefore, he is trying to be proactive and warn Kia and Hyundai drivers coming into his shop to call the dealership or go online and use their VIN number to see if their car could be impacted and get a software upgrade.