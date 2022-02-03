NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery Wednesday afternoon after the victim chased him down.

According to police, the victim had returned home from a funeral and saw her door open with her child’s friend Jacquell Powell, 20, inside with her bags around him. She reportedly told Powell to put down the bags but thought he had a firearm, so she backed away.

A warrant said Powell then ran out the front door and an unidentified male ran from the side of the home. Police said the victim chased the suspects while on the phone with dispatch and provided Powell’s address.

When officers arrived, they said Powell was inside a shed on the property. Police surrounded the shed, and Powell eventually came out and was arrested.

The victim identified Powell as the person who broke into her home and stole her items, which were valued at $2,400 in total.