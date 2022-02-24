NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for two people after a shooting on Nolensville Pike Monday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened at around 1 p.m. at the Rose Discount Tobacco and Beer near Thompson Lane.

Dawayne Young, 21, is now wanted on an aggravated assault warrant after he reportedly shot at the 55-year-old employee during an argument in the store. The employee was shot in the left leg and his injuries are non-life threatening.

Young and Elizabeth Malone, 21, are believed to have left the Nashville area at this time. Malone is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.