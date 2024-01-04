NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — They were once gone, but now license plate readers are on track to return to Nashville.

“I think in some respects it will feel a little bit like we are starting over, even though we are not,” said Erin Evans.

For the last year, Evans has been part of the Metro Nashville Council helping to make a decision on the future of LPRs here in the city.

“We passed legislation last term to accept license plate readers, but now we’ve transitioned into a new term where we are talking about the implementation side [and] the cost side,” she said.

This initially started as a six-month pilot program where the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the cameras helped lead to over 100 arrests and nearly 90 cars recovered.

“I mean the overwhelming majority, two thirds of those that were heavily trafficked by drivers, were users who were Blacks, Latinos, or poor folks,” said Dr. Sekou Franklin.

Franklin is a political science professor at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) and has been one of many that has fought against this program.

He’s questioned if it actually works, and said it targets communities of color.

“It was a purposely intentional program targeting these communities,” he said.

Metro police have repeatedly denied those claims, telling News 2 the cameras only scan license plates and cannot determine who is driving the car.

Regardless, Metro Council voted to officially implement the program in August 2022.

Now months later, Metro Nashville Police are holding a series of meetings with community advisory groups to gather feedback from the public.

“I do think that there is opportunity to make sure people’s concerns are addressed and there’s transparency about the process,” said Evans.

However, Franklin is not that optimistic as he worries where all the data these cameras collect will eventually end up.

“If the average person at these community engagement teams says, ‘What’s going to happen with the data in the next five years that you gather of license plate readers?’ MNPD is not going to give them an honest answer because MNPD doesn’t know,” he said.

Metro’s license plate reader website says the data is not held for more than 10 days, unless it’s tied to a crime or other legal exceptions.

As the city prepares to bring these cameras back full time, Evans hopes these meetings will help address the various concerns her constitutes and others have as this program works to move forward.

“I think the goal would be in the end for people to feel like their thoughts are considered,” she said.

The list of meetings MNPD will hold are stated below:

Jan. 4, 6 p.m., West Precinct, 5500 Charlotte Pike;

Jan. 11, 1 p.m., East Precinct, 936 E. Trinity Lane;

Jan. 11, 6 p.m., Madison Precinct, 400 Myatt Drive;

Jan. 18, 10 a.m., Central Precinct, 601 Korean Veterans Blvd;

Jan. 18, 6 p.m., North Precinct, 2231 26 th Avenue North;

Avenue North; Jan. 19, 10 a.m., South Precinct, 5101 Harding Place;

Jan. 22, 4:30 p.m., Midtown Hills Precinct, 1441 12 th Avenue South;

Avenue South; Feb. 1, 6 p.m., Hermitage Precinct, 3701 James Kay Lane

A spokesperson for MNPD told News 2 after the meetings conclude, the department will work with Metro Council to get plans approved on where to place cameras and who the vendor will be.