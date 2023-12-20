NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a safe way to anonymously turn in guns. Two years ago, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) began to partner with faith-based entities to get guns out of the community, and the department said it’s been working.

“We’ve all seen the tragedies that have unfolded in our communities,” said Pastor Joe Drake with the Bethel Church of Nazarene.

The program is especially helpful during this time of year. While the holidays are often spent telling stories and looking back at the year, pastors who are partnering with the MNPD often speak of how the program has worked.

“A family member had passed away. They didn’t know how to handle the guns, they didn’t know what to do with them, but they knew they didn’t want to keep them in the house, for potentially ending up on the streets,” described Drake.

A similar story was told by another church leader.

“I said if I go with you to go get that gun, you don’t have to touch it. Let me get it. He gave me that gun and I asked him what he wanted to do with your life, and he said, ‘I’m tired of living like this,'” said Pastor Samuel Orr with Rock United Ministries.

Each of these stories is linked to the Gun Retrieval Program through the Metro Police Department to get guns off the street, no questions asked.

“My church is in the 37208 zip code, and there’s a lot of crime that goes on there,” explained Orr. “Some of those people, the grandparents, the children maybe in my church that’s just afraid to go talk to somebody, well the anonymous part of the program.”

Since March 1, 2022, 64 guns have been turned into participating locations and secured in a lock box for a responding officer’s collection.

“Once we received that first gun and we were able to stop someone from being harmed, that’s the key to why we are doing what we do,” Orr said.

So far this year, more than 75% of the guns stolen in Nashville have been taken from cars, according to Metro police. While there’s a 17% decrease in total guns stolen from this time in 2022, there are still 1,159 weapons taken from vehicles this year to “commit more violent crimes.”

“This program is solely designed to keep households safe, as well as to keep our community safe,” said Sgt. DeAndre Payne with the MNPD. “As people begin to travel, it’s important that we keep our youth safe, it’s important we keep our community safe, it’s important that we keep our household safe as well as the citizens of Davidson County.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Program partners include: