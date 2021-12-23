NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted robber is faced with multiple charges after detectives said they tracked him down with cell tower data and a GSP device.

According to warrants, on Dec. 13 around 9:15 p.m., police responded to a robbery call at a Walgreens located at 3500 Gallatin Pike. The employee reportedly told officers that Kevin Keesee, 57, placed a pack of razors on the counter as if he was going to pay, then placed a note on the counter.

An affidavit stated that surveillance video captured Keesee receiving money from the register. He then walked down Greenfield Ave. and out of camera view, police said.

During the investigation, detectives said they developed a suspect vehicle. Officers then placed a GPS tracking device on it to monitor its activity. Cell tower data for Keesee’s phone was also obtained, which placed him in the area and time of the Walgreens robbery, police said.

Officers then conducted a search warrant on a home on Gwynnwood Dr. and allegedly found a dresser in the bedroom with a wallet next to it belonging to Keesee.

Since Keesee was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2011, he was then charged with felon in possession of a handgun. He was also charged with aggravated robbery.