NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting investigation has been opened after an incident overnight Monday in Whites Creek.

According to officials, it happened at 11:22 p.m. on Knight Drive. Officials told News 2 the woman involved told police her boyfriend pushed her out of the car then shot her.

Police said she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.