NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting investigation has been opened after an incident overnight Monday in Whites Creek.
According to officials, it happened at 11:22 p.m. on Knight Drive. Officials told News 2 the woman involved told police her boyfriend pushed her out of the car then shot her.
Police said she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.