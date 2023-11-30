NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When a crime happens in your neighborhood, your first thought is to call the police, tell them what happened, and then wait. However, now you have another option, as the Metro Nashville Police Department is allowing residents to self-report minor crimes.

This week, Chief John Drake announced starting Friday, Dec. 1, Nashvillians will be able to self-report non-violent crimes through an online portal, expanding the Citizen Online Reporting (CORe) system, developed by Lexis Nexis.

“It helps us to focus on higher priority calls, and allows the public not to have to deal with wait time, waiting for an officer on the side of the road or anything like that,” explained Capt. Brian Williams, who is over Metro Nashville’s Police Records Division.

The system allows for crime to be reported by simply going online. While the self-reporting feature is now to be used for active crimes, like a robbery in progress, or violent crimes like shootings and domestic violence cases, it is meant to cut down on minor incidents that need to be reported.

“We are launching with seven new kinds of reports; we have minor crashes out there available to the public, and these will be things like lost property [and] certain retail theft,” said Captain Williams.

The latest additions to the CORe system include:

Shoplifting/ Retail Theft: Theft of merchandise from a retail store

Theft of merchandise from a retail store Suspicious Activity: Suspicious person, vehicles, or possible criminal activity

Suspicious person, vehicles, or possible criminal activity Lost Property: When your property is missing or lost. Not stolen property. Lost firearms cannot be reported online

When your property is missing or lost. Not stolen property. Lost firearms cannot be reported online Package Theft/ Porch Piracy: A package was taken from your residence or business

A package was taken from your residence or business Fuel Drive Off: Fuel Stolen from a gas pump

Fuel Stolen from a gas pump Dine-n-Dash: Food or beverage consumed without paying

Food or beverage consumed without paying Harassing Phone Calls: Unwanted phone calls of an annoying, harassing, or threatening nature

“As we head into the holidays, people will be able to easily access this on the website, file these types of reports if they fall into the perimeter,” said Williams as he explained how vital the system can be during this time of year.

Callers can still request an officer to come to the scene if they do not wish to file a report through the CORe.

To fill a police report online, you must meet the following criteria: