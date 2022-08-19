NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Chief John Drake of the Metro Nashville Police Department announced Friday Deputy Chief of Police Mike Alexander died at his home of apparent natural causes.

Alexander died Friday morning at the age of 53. He was a 31-year veteran of the MNPD.

Chief Drake appointed Alexander to be Deputy Chief of the police department’s Investigative Services Bureau on May 1, 2022. While in that role, Alexander was responsible for all of the police department’s centralized investigative components, including homicide, special victims, specialized investigations, domestic violence, youth services, family intervention, fraud, and auto theft.

“In his time as Deputy Chief and member of our command staff, Mike absolutely excelled,” Chief Drake said. “I had full confidence in Mike’s leadership skills and his strong ability to make thoughtful, reasoned decisions. Mike was respected and appreciated by those under his command and throughout our police department. He talked frequently of the excellent police work being performed by the officers who reported to him. I am among many who will deeply miss Mike.”

Alexander was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and was hired as a police officer trainee on Feb. 1, 1991, after graduation. He worked in the central, south and west precincts before being promoted to sergeant on March 1, 2001, when be became supervisor of the Hermitage Precinct.

He was promoted to Lieutenant on Oct. 1, 2004, and led patrol details at the South Precinct and then the Hermitage Precinct before being promoted to captain exactly two years later.

Alexander was also a devoted football fan and was a longtime season ticket holder of the Tennessee Titans.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

He is survived by his wife Julie, and his two adult children, Lauren and Jacob.

The police department says funeral arrangement are pending.