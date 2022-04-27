NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 51-year-old woman was charged with her fourth DUI early Tuesday morning after police were called to a crash site.

According to Metro Police, officers were called to a motor vehicle accident involving injuries in Davidson County. After speaking with paramedics, officers reportedly asked Sabrina Harrington to perform field sobriety tests, which police said she performed both to standard.

Officers said Harrington later admitted to taking Suboxone, Cymbalta, Adderall, and smoking a marijuana cigarette earlier in the day. Police then searched her car and allegedly found 32 packets of Suboxone, and half of a pill Harrington told officials was Adderall.

Harrington was then taken into custody for her fourth DUI. Metro Police said she was previously arrested for DUI in 2009, 2010 and 2016.