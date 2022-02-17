NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man convicted of attempted murder and wanted on several warrants was taken into custody in Inglewood Wednesday morning.

Detectives said they were conducting undercover surveillance on Vontray Butler, 31, in the Cayce Homes area. Officials said he had three outstanding warrants from Sumner County. A warrant said officials followed Butler to a gas station located at McGavock Pike and Riverside Drive and took him into custody after he left the store.

Police said during the arrest, they found a loaded gun, 53 Xanax pills, and 2.3 grams of an orange powdery substance that Butler reportedly told police was heroin. Officers said they also found a scale inside his car.

Butler is a convicted felon for two counts of attempted second-degree murder in 2012 and a felony drug offense in 2011.