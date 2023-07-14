NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has said it will apply for nearly $3.4 million in grant funding to put school resource officers (SROs) in the 45 Nashville public middle and high schools with full-time SRO positions in the upcoming school year.

A new state grant program allows for law enforcement agencies to apply for a $75,000 grant for each public school that will be staffed with a full-time SRO in the upcoming school year. In Nashville’s case, MNPD’s 60 SROs will be staffing 45 middle and high schools. The comprehensive high schools, due to their size, have two SROs, according to MNPD.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

According to a release issued on Friday, the move is part of Metro Police’s “continued planning and strong commitment to school safety, as directed by Chief John Drake.”

The department will also continue its School Safety Initiative, which began last school year, relative to elementary schools. Volunteer officers on overtime, who are presently not eligible for grant funding, along with precinct-based officers and Investigative Services Bureau personnel, will be keeping an eye on a number of elementary school campuses. Officers will also provide extra patrol around elementary schools.

The ultimate goal for MNPD is to have full-time SROs in all elementary schools as additional positions are added and hired.

Additionally, police said CRASE (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events) training for around 8,500 Metro Nashville Public Schools staff will take place over a three-day period next month. It will be conducted by two dozen MNPD instructors, according to the department.

Finally, the MNPD-sponsored School Safety Summit, which is specifically designed for and open to those responsible for the safety of students in a school setting, is scheduled for July 17-19 at Christ Presbyterian Church in Nashville. Anyone in the mid-state with specific school safety responsibilities can register for the summit by emailing schoolsafety@nashville.gov.