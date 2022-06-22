NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating two separate shootings that left two people critically injured within an hour late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the first shooting call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night at the intersection of Harding Place and Nolensville Pike. Once on scene, officers were able to locate a shooting victim suffering from a critical injury. According to Metro police, a suspect for this shooting is not in custody at this time.

An hour later, around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to Madison in the 600 block of Aideen Place to respond to another shooting call. Authorities were able to locate one shooting victim suffering from critical injuries. No arrests have been made in connection to this shooting.

The victims’ current conditions remain unknown and the two shootings are not believed to be related.

No other information was immediately released.