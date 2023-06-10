A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 17-year-old has died following a crash that occurred on Interstate 24 late Friday night.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 at the Haywood Lane entrance ramp.

According to Metro police, preliminary investigation shows that a Honda Accord was traveling east when the vehicle lost control and struck the front end of a Ford Fusion, which caused the Ford to lose control as well.

Authorities reported that both vehicles swerved between different lanes before eventually crossing the grass median near the Haywood Lane entrance ramp.

Officials said the Honda ended up in front of the Ford and came to a final rest with its driver’s side door against a rock wall. The Ford struck the Honda in the front engine department and came to a final rest behind the Honda.

The driver of the Ford — identified as 17-year-old Sofia Balk, of Chesterfield, Missouri, — was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Two passengers in the Ford, and the driver of the Honda, were also taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no signs of impairment at the scene on part of either driver, according to Metro police.

No additional information was immediately released.