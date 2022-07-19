NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed and several others were taken to local hospitals following a crash in West Nashville.

It happened on Highway 100, near Natchez Trace Parkway, late Monday night.

Authorities say a Chrysler minivan attempted to pass a Honda Accord and a Ford F-250 while heading outbound on Highway 100. The van clipped the rear of the pickup truck in the process.

The van then spun out of control, hitting the Honda and a Mercury Grand Marquis sedan.

The driver of the Honda, later identified as Dell Clark, 67, of Neck City, Missouri, was killed in the crash.

Several others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, with the exception of the minivan driver Jeremy King, 40, of Troy, Tennessee. King is said to have critical injuries following the crash.

Police say there was no indication of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.