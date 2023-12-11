NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Mississippi man is behind bars for kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend while the couple was on vacation in Nashville, Metro Nashville Police (MNPD) said.

According to MNPD, Bricen John Rivers, 23, and his girlfriend came to Nashville last Thursday and were at a bar downtown Sunday evening when Rivers became upset. Upon leaving the bar, Rivers allegedly began hitting the victim as he was driving and took her phone.

He eventually stopped the car in a parking lot where the assault continued, according to police, causing the victim to lose consciousness.

At some point prior to losing consciousness, the victim was able to call her parents, who contacted police after she “called them screaming, afraid that her boyfriend may kill her,” MNPD said.

Bricen John Rivers (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers worked with the victim’s family to obtain her location in North Nashville near Scovel Street, where the couple’s rental car was found at the 9th Street intersection. Officers said they could hear the victim banging on the vehicle as she tried to escape the attack.

She was able to get out of the car when officers arrived. Rivers was seen reaching for a firearm in the back seat, but officers were able to take him into custody before he could reach it, according to MNPD.

Police said victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with significant injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Rivers is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and interference with an emergency call. He is currently being held in the Metro Jail in lieu of a $251,000 bond.