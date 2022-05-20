NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Mississippi fugitive was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Thursday morning after officials said they located him while at work in Nashville.

According to police documents, members of the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force received information that fugitive John Capps, 30, was working at 808 Dickerson Pike.

Officials said he had several outstanding warrants for burglary, grand theft, and auto theft out of Pontotoc, Mississippi.

Capps was reportedly taken into custody and extradition was confirmed.