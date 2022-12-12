NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Mt. Juliet man has been found dead just one day after police asked for the public’s help in finding him.

The search for John Swoboda ended Monday after the 29-year-old Mt. Juliet man was found dead in Nashville.

Mt. Juliet police reported Sunday afternoon that nobody had heard from Swoboda since Wednesday, Dec. 7. He had disappeared from the Triple Crown neighborhood off Pleasant Grove Road.

The man reportedly left his home without his phone, ID, cash, or extra clothes, which authorities described as suspicious.

Metro police are handling the death investigation.

No further information about his death was made immediately available.