LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A missing kayaker has been recovered from Percy Priest Lake in La Vergne, according to city officials.

Officials told News 2 witnesses called 911 at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after seeing the kayaker’s boat overturn in the lake. An off duty La Vergne firefighter happened to be in the Hurricane Creek Boat Ramp area and tried to the rescue the man, but was unable to do so.

The kayaker has since been identified as Alexander Jimenez, according to officials.

No other information was released.